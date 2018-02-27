SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Fall in Love with BoA's Beauty on 'Inkigayo'
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Fall in Love with BoA's Beauty on 'Inkigayo'

K-pop artist BoA has returned with 'ONE SHOT, TWO SHOT' only about three weeks after 'NEGA DOLA'.

On February 25 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', BoA had a comeback stage with the title track of her first mini album 'ONE SHOT, TWO SHOT' released on February 20.

On this day, BoA's beauty especially stood out with a fitted dark-blue dress, glitters on her eyes and big accessories.

'ONE SHOT, TWO SHOT' is a deep house-based dance song and the dance emphasizes BoA's distinct brand of dance, blending athleticism and playful sexiness.

BoA
Recently, the singer revealed that she had made alterations to the choreography to the song, as many believed the song to be about drinking alcohol because of the title of the song, even though that was not the original intention.

She said she had to replace the initial dance moves to so-called 'one shot dance', which included the dance moves that kind of look like a person drinking shots of alcohol.

The lyrics compare two people falling in love with each other to fireworks going off.

The song is especially notable as BoA had written the lyrics.

See if you can find out which part of the dance moves is 'one shot dance' below!
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star)        
