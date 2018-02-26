[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook Finds a Love Letter from His Ex-Girlfriend

Korean singer Kim Jong-kook's room has been revealed for the very first time.On February 25 episode of SBS 'My Little Old Boy' featured a story of Kim Jong-kook packing to move to a new house.Previously when Kim Jong-kook appeared on 'My Little Old Boy' as a special host, he told everyone, "I keep everything. Things come into my room, but never leave."At the time, the viewers did not know if he meant it literally, but it turns out he meant it literally.Inside the singer's room, which he currently lives with his family members, there were piles of old clothing and furniture, leaving no place to put one's feet.Also, many things from the past were packed up against the wall in the balcony, including the shoes that he enjoyed wearing when he was promoting his mega-hit song 'One Man' back in 2004.Upon seeing his room, Kim Jong-kook's mother said, "I feel really embarrassed now that I'm sweating so much."Moreover, he opened the door of the attic for the first time in seven years.In the attic, he discovered a love letter from his ex-girlfriend, and she referred to him as 'My Prince' in the letter.Upon finding the love letter, the singer said, "Hold on, I need some time alone." and reminisced about the past for a while.On that day, Kim Jong-kook tried throwing away several items in order to prepare himself to move to a new place, but he was seen struggling to get rid of traces of his memories.The viewers were surprised to see his room looking disorganized, as he seemed like the perfectionist.'My Little Old Boy' airs every Sunday on SBS at 10PM KST.Watch the moment when Kim Jong-kook found the love letter from his ex-girlfriend!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy, 'marooentertainment' Official Website)(SBS Star)