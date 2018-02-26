SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] 'Master in the House' Casts Shout, "We Want a Female Master!"
[SBS Star] 'Master in the House' Casts Shout, "We Want a Female Master!"

작성 2018.02.26
The four members of the SBS variety show 'Master in the House' expressed their personal hopes from the program.

On February 25, 'Master in the House' aired an episode in which the four members of the show―Lee Sang Yun, Lee Seung Gi, Yang Se-hyung, and Yook Sungjae, met at a place in Seoul to greet their master.

Before the encounter with new master, the staffs abruptly announced, "For the master that we meet today, she is the first female master of our program.", and the members could not hide their smiles and excitement to greet the first female guest for the show.

As soon as they heard this information, the members talked about their ideal type of female celebrities.

Lee Seung Gi, who just got back from the national military service, chose K-pop girl group TWICE for his ideal type.  Master in the HouseYang Se-hyung mentioned actress Jun Ji Hyun (Gianna Jun) by expressing his sincere amazement of her beauty, "Is there anyone who is more beautiful than her?".Master in the HouseYook Sungjae chose an artist Lee Sun Hee with excitement.

Lee Sang Yun, the last member of the show, answered with honesty, "To be honest, I don't care. If she's pretty, I am satisfied.", and other members burst into laughter.Master in the HouseHe continued and jokingly said, "I wonder what the lives of fashion models are like. I mean, pretty fashion models."Master in the HouseIn response to Lee Sang Yun's hilarious comments, Yang Se-hyung asked, "You haven't dated a fashion model, huh?".Master in the HouseHe added, "Are you looking for the one to get married from this show?", and kept teasing Lee Sang Yun.

But their dreams of welcoming the ideal type of female celebrities were gone as charismatic senior actress Yoon Yeo Jung appeared to the place.
 

This episode was aired on February 25.
 
(Credit= SBS Master in the House)

(SBS Star)   
