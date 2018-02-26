[SBS Star] Figure Skating Medalist's Encounter with EXO!

Figure skating OAR(Olympic Athlete of Russia) Evgenia Medvedeva finally met her all-time favorite K-pop group, EXO.On February 25, the Olympic silver medalist shared a photo of herself with EXO members on her personal social media account.It was the last day of '2018 PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games', where EXO performed a special stage at the closing ceremony.Along with the photo, Evgenia Medvedeva wrote "Dreams come true" with the hashtags '#EXO' and '#EXOlympic'.During many interviews and public events, the figure skater never hesitated to show her love for EXO.She also shared a photo of a signed concert DVD that she received from EXO with the members' message, "Be careful not to get injured and stay healthy!".Meanwhile, EXO mesmerized the athletes from all over the world with their hit songs 'Growl' and 'Power' performances during the closing ceremony.(Credit= 'jmedvedevaj' Instagram, Yonhap News Agency)(SBS Star)