[SBS Star] Park Hae Jin in a Neat School Uniform Melts Our Hearts!

The upcoming film 'Cheese in the Trap' released photos of Park Hae Jin in a school uniform.On February 26, Mountain Movement Story, the production company of the film, released the behind photos of Park Hae Jin who plays the main protagonist of the film, Yoo Jung.From the released behind photos of the film, Park Hae Jin in a neat high school uniform with incomparably tall height is in the frame.Besides his school uniform, Park Hae Jin is wearing a backpack just like the real high school student with his young face, and the public is fascinated by his outstanding appearance.Park Hae Jin plays Yoo Jung, who is the attractive senior at the university.Since he splendidly performed the same role in the tvN drama 'Cheese in the Trap' (2016), the female audiences once again expect his breathtaking features and behaviors that exactly resemble the ideal senior character.The film 'Cheese in the Trap' is based on the storyline of its original webtoon series that draws the account of the mesmerizing yet enigmatic guy Yoo Jung and an ordinary, lovely, and charming female student Hong Seol.With the actors and actresses who were picked by the public to perfectly represent each role, the film 'Cheese in the Trap' is released on March 14.(Credit= Mountain Movement Story)(SBS Star)