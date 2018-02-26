SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] So Jisub & Son Ye-jin's Amazing Chemistry as a Couple
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] So Jisub & Son Ye-jin's Amazing Chemistry as a Couple

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.02.26 16:26 조회 재생수990
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] So Jisub & Son Ye-jins Amazing Chemistry as a Couple
Korean actor So Jisub and actress Son Ye-jin showed off their sweetest chemistry as a couple on official film stills of 'Be With You'.

On February 26, official film stills of So Jisub and Son Ye-jin's upcoming movie 'Be With You' have been released.

'Be With You' is a remake film of a best-selling Japanese novel, which had also been made into a movie in Japan in 2004.

So Jisub and Son Ye-jin
The story is about a woman 'Su-ah' returning from the dead to her lover 'Woo-jin', who she cannot remember.

All her memories of 'Woo-jin' had been erased, including the feeling of love she had towards him.

The two build new memories together, and 'Su-ah' eventually falls back in love with 'Woo-jin'.

So Jisub and Son Ye-jin
In the images, So Jisub and Son Ye-jin already emit their incredible chemistry as a couple, and anyone can spot the love that had been created between them.

In the previously released official posters, So Jisub looks at Son Ye-jin with eyes full of love, and the writing above him says, "Do you have someone like this in your life? The one and only person?".

So Jisub and Son Ye-jin
'Be With You' is set to hit theaters on March 14, just in time for 'White Day'.

Many are looking forward to seeing So Jisub and Son Ye-jin's romance on screen on 'White Day'.

Meanwhile, So Jisub recently spent an unforgettable time with his fans at the fan meeting 'AGAIN, IN JAPAN' in Kobe and Tokyo on February 12, 15, and 16. 

▶ [SBS Star] So Jisub's Entertaining Fan Meeting in Japan!

(Lee Narin, Credit= LOTTE Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)          
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호