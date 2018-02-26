[SBS Star] So Jisub & Son Ye-jin's Amazing Chemistry as a Couple

Korean actor So Jisub and actress Son Ye-jin showed off their sweetest chemistry as a couple on official film stills of 'Be With You'.On February 26, official film stills of So Jisub and Son Ye-jin's upcoming movie 'Be With You' have been released.'Be With You' is a remake film of a best-selling Japanese novel, which had also been made into a movie in Japan in 2004.The story is about a woman 'Su-ah' returning from the dead to her lover 'Woo-jin', who she cannot remember.All her memories of 'Woo-jin' had been erased, including the feeling of love she had towards him.The two build new memories together, and 'Su-ah' eventually falls back in love with 'Woo-jin'.In the images, So Jisub and Son Ye-jin already emit their incredible chemistry as a couple, and anyone can spot the love that had been created between them.In the previously released official posters, So Jisub looks at Son Ye-jin with eyes full of love, and the writing above him says, "Do you have someone like this in your life? The one and only person?".'Be With You' is set to hit theaters on March 14, just in time for 'White Day'.Many are looking forward to seeing So Jisub and Son Ye-jin's romance on screen on 'White Day'.Meanwhile, So Jisub recently spent an unforgettable time with his fans at the fan meeting 'AGAIN, IN JAPAN' in Kobe and Tokyo on February 12, 15, and 16.(Lee Narin, Credit= LOTTE Entertainment)(SBS Star)