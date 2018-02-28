[SBS Star] EXO's SEHUN Sweetly Replies to His Fans' Comments!

SEHUN from K-pop boy band EXO had precious time with his fans on social media.On February 23, SEHUN uploaded a photo of himself on his social media account.From the photo, he is covering his face with his hands, but his eyes are shyly shown.His fans passionately wrote comments on his photo, and SEHUN responded to several comments from his fans.When one of his fans, for instance, said, "If you reply to my comment, I will dance your group's song 'Ko Ko Bop'.", SEHUN instantly responded to the comment with jokes, "Do it and let me know."SEHUN also replied to the other fan when he was asked, "Aren't you hungry? I am debating whether I should have the original fire noodle, or the Carbonara version of it."He replied with worries, "You will get a stomachache if you have it now."Another humorous comment was written by his fan, saying, "SEHUN, your mother-in-law is waiting for you now. Hurry, come back home!", and SEHUN burst into laughter.From SEHUN's casual conversation with his fans online, it is easy to tell how close he is to his fans without any distances.Meanwhile, EXO performed at the closing ceremony of the '2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics' on February 25 as the representative artist of Korea.After its performance, EXO also encountered with Ivanka Trump―a senior adviser and the daughter of Donald Trump, the President of the United States.The honorable encounter of the two at the ceremony marked the relentless popularity of the group.(Credit= 'oosehun' Instagram, 'EXO' Official Website, Yonhap News Agency)(SBS Star)