[SBS Star] What Are SANA and MOMO from TWICE Doing in Recent Days?

K-pop girl group TWICE's two Japanese members―SANA and MOMO shared recent photos of themselves.On February 23, SANA was the first one to post her own photos on the official social media account of TWICE.With her comments in Japanese and Korean, SANA encouraged her fans to check out TWICE's second single in Japan 'BRAND NEW GIRL'.From the released photos, SANA is staring at the camera with bright smiles.With extravagant clothes and tiara, SANA reminded her fans of a little princess from the Disney films.Her fans lauded her beauty with jealousy by saying, "You are so selfish because you are way too beautiful."MOMO, the other member of TWICE, also uploaded her photos on February 24.From the photos, MOMO is wearing Yukata (Japanese traditional summer clothes), and slightly smiling towards the camera.MOMO commented, "I spent time with my family in Japan. We went to onsen (Japanese hot spring) and I wore Yukata."She continued, "I also played with dolphins. I took a lot of photos to let my fans know what I'm doing here."MOMO spent her break with her families, and they were off to onsen for leisure.From the photos, MOMO's beauty along the purple Yukata further accentuates her loveliness.Meanwhile, TWICE released its second single 'Candy Pop' in Japan on February 7, and it recorded 307,460 sales of the CD in the first week of its released date.The second song 'BRAND NEW GIRL', released on February 23 JST, recorded 114 million hits of the music video and generates incessant popularity of the group.(Credit= 'twicetagram' Instagram, 'TWICE' Official Website)(SBS Star)