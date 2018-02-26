[SBS Star] EXO and CL Meet Ivanka Trump, South Korean President, and the First Lady





K-pop boy group EXO and singer CL received an honorary opportunity to meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in, First Lady Kim Jung-sook, and Ivanka Trump―a senior adviser and the daughter of Donald Trump, the President of the United States.On February 25, EXO and CL met President Moon, First Lady and Ivanka Trump after the closing ceremony of '2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics'.As the Winter Olympics came to an end on February 25, EXO and CL were invited to perform at the closing ceremony.After their performance, Ivanka Trump especially requested to meet EXO and CL.EXO and CL spent some time with President Moon, First Lady and Ivanka Trump, chatting and taking pictures together, even making the trendy 'finger hearts' sign with their fingers.Upon meeting the members of EXO, Ivanka Trump delightfully said, "My children are big fans of your group. I cannot believe I am here seeing EXO right in front of me."EXO handed her gifts for her children consisting of scented candles, air fragrances and some tea, and said, "We are scheduled to hold concerts in the United States, and we would love to invite your family to the concert."Ivanka Trump showed interest in attending the concert by asking when it is scheduled to be held.Earlier during the formal dinner with President Moon on February 23, Ivanka Trump had expressed her love for K-pop.She said, "I introduced K-pop to my children, and ever since then, they are dancing to K-pop every day. I will teach them Korean so that they can perform in Korean in front of you the next time I make a visit to Korea with them."At the closing ceremony, CL showed off her girl crush charms through her songs 'THE BADDEST FEMALE' and her former group 2NE1's song 'I AM THE BEST'.After CL, EXO's member KAI had a solo stage, beautifully dancing to the music made with Korean traditional musical instruments.