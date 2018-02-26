SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] EXO and CL Meet Ivanka Trump, South Korean President, and the First Lady
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] EXO and CL Meet Ivanka Trump, South Korean President, and the First Lady

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.02.26 14:19 수정 2018.02.26 14:33 조회 재생수138
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] EXO and CL Meet Ivanka Trump, South Korean President, and the First Lady
K-pop boy group EXO and singer CL received an honorary opportunity to meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in, First Lady Kim Jung-sook, and Ivanka Trump―a senior adviser and the daughter of Donald Trump, the President of the United States.

On February 25, EXO and CL met President Moon, First Lady and Ivanka Trump after the closing ceremony of '2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics'.

As the Winter Olympics came to an end on February 25, EXO and CL were invited to perform at the closing ceremony.

After their performance, Ivanka Trump especially requested to meet EXO and CL.

EXO and CL spent some time with President Moon, First Lady and Ivanka Trump, chatting and taking pictures together, even making the trendy 'finger hearts' sign with their fingers.

EXO and CLEXO and CLEXO and CLEXO and CL
Upon meeting the members of EXO, Ivanka Trump delightfully said, "My children are big fans of your group. I cannot believe I am here seeing EXO right in front of me."

EXO handed her gifts for her children consisting of scented candles, air fragrances and some tea, and said, "We are scheduled to hold concerts in the United States, and we would love to invite your family to the concert."

Ivanka Trump showed interest in attending the concert by asking when it is scheduled to be held.

EXO and CLEXO and CL
Earlier during the formal dinner with President Moon on February 23, Ivanka Trump had expressed her love for K-pop.

She said, "I introduced K-pop to my children, and ever since then, they are dancing to K-pop every day. I will teach them Korean so that they can perform in Korean in front of you the next time I make a visit to Korea with them."

At the closing ceremony, CL showed off her girl crush charms through her songs 'THE BADDEST FEMALE' and her former group 2NE1's song 'I AM THE BEST'.

CLCLCL
After CL, EXO's member KAI had a solo stage, beautifully dancing to the music made with Korean traditional musical instruments.
 
Afterwards, all members of EXO performed to the group's songs, 'Growl' and 'Power'.

EXOEXOEXO

During the closing ceremony, Ivanka Trump was spotted enjoying the K-pop performance with a smile alongside President Moon and First Lady.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Yonhap News Agency)

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호