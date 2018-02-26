SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] G-DRAGON's Friendly Encounters with His Fans!

G-Dragon, the leader of K-pop boy band BIGBANG, is giving incessant love towards his fans before his upcoming enlistment.

On February 26, several photos and posts from an online community marked G-DRAGON's friendly encounters with his fans.

From the posts, it is noted that G-DRAGON took various photos for his fans during the days he stayed in Jeju Island.G-DRAGONIn the photos, G-DRAGON is wearing a black leather jacket and mask, full of chicness as the icon of fashionable celebrity.G-DRAGONBut different from his cold, chic looks, G-DRAGON's stare at the camera delivered his warm hearts and love toward his fans.

By looking at the posts, the public responded, "I will go to Jeju Island right now.", "Please don't join the military.", "Can't believe he is already 31 in Korean age.", and many more.G-DRAGONEarlier this year, G-DRAGON got into a scandal of his enigmatic academic background to delay his military service.

After various obstacles, struggles, and criticisms from the mass media, G-DRAGON finally joins the army on February 27 in Gangwon-do.

His agency reported, "G-DRAGON will not hold any official farewell events right before the enlistment since he doesn't want any chaotic situation."G-DRAGONThe Ministry of National Defense in Korea also made a consent to his agency and G-DRAGON's request for his organized entrance to the army.

His friend TAEYANG, the other member of BIGBANG, also intends to join the army on March 12, and it is expected that their comeback as a group will take a long time due to the absence of members for their military service.  

(Credit= Online Community, 'xxxibgdrgn' Instagram, 'gdragon' Facebook)

(SBS Star)   
