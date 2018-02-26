SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kim Yoo Jung's Abrupt Illness and Break on Her Activities
작성 2018.02.26 11:27
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Yoo Jungs Abrupt Illness and Break on Her Activities
Actress Kim Yoo Jung plans to take a break due to health problems.

On February 26, one of the sources of entertainment industries noted, "Kim Yoo Jung has not been feeling well in recent days, so she visited hospital various times."Kim Yoo JungHe continued, "Doctor said that she has to go through a surgery for her thyroid gland. It will take several months for her to fully recover after the surgery."

Kim Yoo Jung has been elected as the main actress for the JTBC's upcoming drama 'Clean with Passion for Now' (literal translation).

The official reading of the script and the shooting have been already started, and it is very difficult to expect further progress.Kim Yoo JungHowever, that does not mean that Kim Yoo Jung quits the drama or it is canceled to be aired.

Staffs of the drama said that they will wait for Kim Yoo Jung's comeback.

One of the staffs said, "We heard that it will take months for Kim Yoo Jung to recover from her sickness. We will wait for her, and she will be back to our drama after the surgery."Kim Yoo JungKim Yoo Jung debuted in 2003 as a child actress and has been part of various works. Her representative projects are the film 'The Chaser' (2008), the dramas 'Moon Embracing the Sun' (2012), 'Angry Mom'(2015), and 'Love in the Moonlight' (2016).  

(Credit= 'you_r_love' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
