[SBS Star] SHINee TAEMIN Gets Kicked Out of His Fans' Chat Room?

K-pop boy group SHINee's member TAEMIN got kicked out of the chat room by his fans.On February 23, TAEMIN unexpectedly joined 'Solitary Room' under his name on Kakaotalk, the largest free mobile instant messaging application in Korea.'Solitary Room' is an open group chat room on Kakaotalk, in which people can anonymously communicate with each other.Some fans of K-pop idol groups create their own 'Solitary Room' to share pictures and talk about their favorite group/member.After entering 'Solitary Room' under his name, he revealed that he was TAEMIN, but no fans believed him.TAEMIN was asked to prove that he was not pretending to be him, so he sent several unreleased pictures of himself.When fans asked him when the pictures were taken, he jokingly said that it was taken about three years ago, although he had just taken the pictures.As soon as the singer said this, fans became very suspicious of him and the manager of the room kicked TAEMIN out of the chat room.Shocked by getting kicked out by his fans, he carefully explained to the manager that he honestly was TAEMIN, and pleaded for a return to the chat room.The manager eventually invited him to the chat room again, and TAEMIN was finally able to have a chat with his fans.When his fans realized that the person who got kicked out was real TAEMIN, they had a little laugh.TAEMIN told his fans, "I came here as I felt that there was not enough time for me to communicate with you guys."During the chat, he revealed that he may start Instagram before the end of this year, and answered a few questions regarding his daily life.As for his comeback, he said, "I won't make you wait long."Meanwhile, TAEMIN's group SHINee began its concert tour in Japan 'SHINee WORLD THE BEST 2018 ~ FROM NOW ON' on February 17, and it is expected to continue its concert tour in Japan until February 27.(Credit= 'shinee' Facebook, Online Community)(SBS Star)