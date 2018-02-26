SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Yang Hyun Suk & G-DRAGON's Last Supper Before Enlistment
[SBS Star] Yang Hyun Suk & G-DRAGON's Last Supper Before Enlistment

작성 2018.02.26
Yang Hyun Suk, the head of YG Entertainment, uploaded photos of himself with the members of K-pop boy band BIGBANG on his social media account.

On February 26, Yang Hyun Suk posted photos of himself in a friendly posture with G-DRAGON, TAEYANG, and SEUNGRI with hugs and big smiles during his visit to Jeju Island for the opening ceremony of YG REPUBLIQUE―the company's new food & entertainment facility. YG and BIGBANGYG and BIGBANGWith the photos, Yang Hyun Suk commented, "It's going to be the last dinner for a while. Stay healthy in the army.", and his comments suggest that the photos meant to signify his farewell with G-DRAGON.

G-DRAGON's posture of military salute further accentuates his upcoming leave to the military. 

G-DRAGON joins the recruit training center located in Gangwon-do on February 27, for his mandatory national military service.
 
TAEYANG, another member of BIGBANG who just got married to actress Min Hyorin on Feburary 3, also looks forward to joining the army on March 12.

The expected dates of the end of their service seem to be in the late months of 2019, and due to the absence of members for the military service, it is anticipated that BIGBANG's whole 5 members' gathering and comeback as a group will take a while.

(Credit= 'fromyg' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
