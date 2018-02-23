[SBS Star] The Official Olympic Mascot's Remarkable Resemblance to EXO SUHO

Fans are astonished by a striking resemblance between K-pop boy group EXO's leader SUHO and 'Soohorang'―the official mascot of the '2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics'.Besides the Olympic Games, there is something else enjoying incredible popularity, and that is 'Soohorang'.As 'Soohorang' continuously gains its popularity, people are beginning to see the mascot's resemblance to SUHO.Their similar names are already making fans wonder if 'Soohorang' was made based on SUHO.In the photos released online by fans claiming this, SUHO and 'Soohorang' both wear sunglasses in the shape of the Olympic Rings.They do in fact look alike with a similar cute smile.As a matter of fact, SUHO has shown his affection for the mascot even before the Winter Olympics had begun.Last October at SM Entertainment's annual Halloween Party, SUHO put on a 'Soohorang' suit as his costume that day.It has been said that SUHO asked the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for a favor to have 'Soohorang' suit especially delivered to him.Earlier on February 21, a fellow member XIUMIN was spotted buying official goods at the Olympics store located in PyeongChang, Gangwon-do.According to fans who saw him shop at the store, XIUMIN purchased different types of stuffed 'Soohorang' dolls, including the ones wearing Hanbok (Korean traditional attire).Meanwhile, SUHO and XIUMIN's group EXO is preparing itself to perform at the closing ceremony of '2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics' on February 25.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'pyeongchang2018' Twitter, Online Community, Yonhap News Agency)(SBS Star)