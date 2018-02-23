SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] The Official Olympic Mascot's Remarkable Resemblance to EXO SUHO
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] The Official Olympic Mascot's Remarkable Resemblance to EXO SUHO

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.02.23 19:04 조회 재생수26
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] The Official Olympic Mascots Remarkable Resemblance to EXO SUHO
Fans are astonished by a striking resemblance between K-pop boy group EXO's leader SUHO and 'Soohorang'―the official mascot of the '2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics'.

Besides the Olympic Games, there is something else enjoying incredible popularity, and that is 'Soohorang'.

As 'Soohorang' continuously gains its popularity, people are beginning to see the mascot's resemblance to SUHO.

Their similar names are already making fans wonder if 'Soohorang' was made based on SUHO.

In the photos released online by fans claiming this, SUHO and 'Soohorang' both wear sunglasses in the shape of the Olympic Rings.

They do in fact look alike with a similar cute smile.

EXO SUHOEXO SUHO
As a matter of fact, SUHO has shown his affection for the mascot even before the Winter Olympics had begun.

Last October at SM Entertainment's annual Halloween Party, SUHO put on a 'Soohorang' suit as his costume that day.

It has been said that SUHO asked the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for a favor to have 'Soohorang' suit especially delivered to him.

EXO SUHO
Earlier on February 21, a fellow member XIUMIN was spotted buying official goods at the Olympics store located in PyeongChang, Gangwon-do.

According to fans who saw him shop at the store, XIUMIN purchased different types of stuffed 'Soohorang' dolls, including the ones wearing Hanbok (Korean traditional attire).

▶ [SBS Star] How Much Did EXO XIUMIN Spend at the Olympics Store?

Meanwhile, SUHO and XIUMIN's group EXO is preparing itself to perform at the closing ceremony of '2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics' on February 25.

▶ [SBS Star] EXO and CL to Perform at the Closing Ceremony of the Winter Olympics

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'pyeongchang2018' Twitter, Online Community, Yonhap News Agency)   

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
2018 평창올림픽특집 8뉴스 편성안내

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호