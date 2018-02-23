[SBS Star] Min Hyorin Receives a Gift of Money from Cha Tae Hyun for Her Wedding?

The agency of Min Hyorin has announced that she received a gift of money from actor Cha Tae Hyun for her wedding.On February 22, her agency had a call with one of the sources from the entertainment industry, saying, "She did get the gift from Cha Tae Hyun after the wedding."The staff continued, "Because the wedding was so hectic, she could not pay attention to it. She received the gift when the whole ceremony was over."The response from her agency was triggered by Cha Tae Hyun's confession from the episode of the MBC variety show 'Radio Star', aired on February 21.In the program, Cha Tae Hyun mentioned, "I have worked with Min Hyorin from the film 'The Grand Heist' (2012), so I attended her wedding."He continued, "They said that they don't accept any gifts of money. But I did give it to them."When he was asked, "Wasn't there nobody to get the money?", he answered, "I asked someone at the wedding what I should do. He said, 'Just give it to me', so I just gave the gift to him."When Yoon Jong Shin, the other host of the show, asked, "Didn't he just steal it?", some viewers of the program raised questions whether the gift was actually delivered to Min Hyorin.In fact, her agency had to clarify the inquiries by the viewers of the program.Min Hyorin got married to TAEYANG from K-pop boy band BIGBANG on February 3 at church.On this day, the couple did not accept any gifts from the visitors. The wedding ceremony was held just with their families, relatives, and close friends.Several photos and videos of their after wedding party were soon released online and garnered attention from the public since the wedding was remarkably beautiful and impressive with the smiles of the two.(Credit= SBS funE, MBC 'Radio Star', 'hyorin_min' Instagram)(SBS Star)