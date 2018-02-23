SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Min Hyorin Receives a Gift of Money from Cha Tae Hyun for Her Wedding?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Min Hyorin Receives a Gift of Money from Cha Tae Hyun for Her Wedding?

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.02.23 18:19 조회 재생수387
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Min Hyorin Receives a Gift of Money from Cha Tae Hyun for Her Wedding?
The agency of Min Hyorin has announced that she received a gift of money from actor Cha Tae Hyun for her wedding.

On February 22, her agency had a call with one of the sources from the entertainment industry, saying, "She did get the gift from Cha Tae Hyun after the wedding."Cha Tae Hyun and Min HyorinThe staff continued, "Because the wedding was so hectic, she could not pay attention to it. She received the gift when the whole ceremony was over."

The response from her agency was triggered by Cha Tae Hyun's confession from the episode of the MBC variety show 'Radio Star', aired on February 21.

In the program, Cha Tae Hyun mentioned, "I have worked with Min Hyorin from the film 'The Grand Heist' (2012), so I attended her wedding."

He continued, "They said that they don't accept any gifts of money. But I did give it to them."Cha Tae Hyun and Min HyorinWhen he was asked, "Wasn't there nobody to get the money?", he answered, "I asked someone at the wedding what I should do. He said, 'Just give it to me', so I just gave the gift to him."Cha Tae Hyun and Min HyorinWhen Yoon Jong Shin, the other host of the show, asked, "Didn't he just steal it?", some viewers of the program raised questions whether the gift was actually delivered to Min Hyorin.

In fact, her agency had to clarify the inquiries by the viewers of the program.

Min Hyorin got married to TAEYANG from K-pop boy band BIGBANG on February 3 at church.Cha Tae Hyun and Min HyorinOn this day, the couple did not accept any gifts from the visitors. The wedding ceremony was held just with their families, relatives, and close friends.Cha Tae Hyun and Min HyorinSeveral photos and videos of their after wedding party were soon released online and garnered attention from the public since the wedding was remarkably beautiful and impressive with the smiles of the two.

(Credit= SBS funE, MBC 'Radio Star', 'hyorin_min' Instagram)   

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
2018 평창올림픽특집 8뉴스 편성안내

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호