[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Shows Kind Gestures to an Elderly Woman
[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Shows Kind Gestures to an Elderly Woman

[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Shows Kind Gestures to an Elderly Woman
Korean actor Park Bo Gum demonstrated his gentle manners at his university graduation ceremony.

On February 21, Park Bo Gum attended his graduation ceremony at Yongin Campus of Myongji University in the afternoon.

Despite his busy schedule as an actor, Park Bo Gum focused hard on his studies at college, and successfully graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Musical.

At the graduation ceremony, many of Park Bo Gum's fans gathered around him to see him close, causing chaos.

Park Bo Gum
Then, Park Bo Gum spotted an elderly woman within the large crowd.

As soon as he noticed the lady, the actor held her hand tightly, worried that she might get injured by the people surrounding him.

Park Bo Gum did his best to protect the lady whilst kindly interacting with his fans.

Thanks to the actor's thoughtful gestures, no one was hurt in the crowd.

Park Bo Gum
After the graduation ceremony, Park Bo Gum posted a picture of himself holding up his Bachelor's Degree diploma wearing a black graduation gown and cap.

In the caption, he wrote, "A big thank you to everyone who congratulated me on my graduation!".

Park Bo Gum
Earlier on February 21, Park Bo Gum's flawless university graduation photos were revealed online and they instantly went viral.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'BOGUMMY' Twitter)  

(SBS Star)  
