[SBS Star] Park Woo Jin: the Icon of a Naughty and Frisky Boy!
[SBS Star] Park Woo Jin: the Icon of a Naughty and Frisky Boy!

작성 2018.02.23
The photos of Park Woo Jin from K-pop boy band Wanna One in his childhood have been released online.

On February 22, an online community uploaded photos of Park Woo Jin in his childhood with funky, comical, and amusing postures and exotic facial expressions.Park Woo JinPark Woo JinFrom the uploaded photos, Park Woo Jin's lively personality can be directly seen, and his fans are impressed with Park Woo Jin's features that are the same as now.Park Woo JinPark Woo JinInside the photos, Park Woo Jin is just a cute boy with humors, and his naughty side is highlighted.

With the photos, Park Woo Jin left an impressive image as a younger brother on the public and became the icon of cousin/brother.Park Woo JinPark Woo Jin debuted as a member of Wanna One from the Mnet's audition program 'Produce 101 Season 2' in 2017.Park Woo JinWith his usage of distinctive dialects and lovely speaking style, Park Woo Jin got spotlight during the program.Park Woo JinThe group has finished filming the new music video for its upcoming comeback on March 19.

(Credit= Online Community, 'WannaOne.official' Facebook)

(SBS Star)  
