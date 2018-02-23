SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Tiffany Reveals Thoughts on Her Life
[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Tiffany Reveals Thoughts on Her Life

K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's member Tiffany shared her honest feelings regarding her journey of life.

Recently, Tiffany has shot photos in New York City with the fashion magazine InStyle for its March edition.

After the photo shoot, Tiffany sat down to have an interview with the magazine.

Tiffany
During the interview, she honestly commented on how she felt about life, "As the time passes, I tend to let go of certain things that I had never thought I would in the past. I think that has helped me to grow and got me to try new things though. But I feel like as I learn more about life, life becomes more challenging."

Tiffany
The singer also emphasized the importance of always keeping the same attitude at work, "I still think I have to give off all my energy when I go on the stage, even up to 120%. I don't think it is professional to perform without looking like you are full of energy, and to show that to the audience." 

She went on, "In one of Girls' Generation's songs, there is this part that says, 'Do not let familiarity mislead you and change who you are.' and I always try to keep that in mind. This is so that I don't ever forget the mindset that I had in the past."

Tiffany
At the moment, Tiffany is taking some time off to recharge herself in her home country―the U.S. after the end of her contract with SM Entertainment.

Since then, Tiffany has been trying out different things, such as tattooing, taking acting classes, and so on.

Her comeback date has not been confirmed yet, but the singer promised her fans that she would be returning in the near future.

(Lee Narin, Credit= InStyle/SBS funE) 

(SBS Star)     
