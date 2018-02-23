[SBS Star] BTS: First-ever K-pop Nominee for Spain Music Awards!

Asia, the Americas, and now it's Europe.On February 23, it was reported that BTS has been selected as the nominee for this year's 'Spain Music Awards'.BTS has never even performed in Spain, but the group was the most mentioned artist on Twitter for Spain in 2017.BTS has been demonstrating its worldwide popularity, especially last year, by winning the Top Social Artist award at the 'Billboard Music Awards' and performing at the 'American Music Awards'.The group's latest album 'LOVE YOURSELF 承 Her', released on September 2017, is still staying on 'Billboard 200' chart for 18 weeks in a row.The award ceremony for 'Spain Music Awards' will be held on April 30 in Madrid, Spain.(Credit= 'Billboard' Official Website, Online Community)(SBS Star)