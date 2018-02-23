SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] J-HOPE from BTS Releases His First Solo Mixtape in March!
[SBS Star] J-HOPE from BTS Releases His First Solo Mixtape in March!

작성 2018.02.23
J-HOPE from K-pop boy band BTS releases the first solo mixtape since his debut.

On February 23, his agency announced that J-HOPE will release his first solo mixtape with his own colors as an artist on March 2.J-HOPEMixtape is created for noncommercial purpose and provided free. Among the members of BTS, RM released his first solo mixtape 'RM (1st Mixtape)' in March 2015, and SUGA also released his own mixtape called 'Agust D' in August 2016.

In relation to his mixtape, J-HOPE uploaded a video of himself working on his mixtape on the official social media account of the group, and his fans are enthralled by the short video full of trendy, catchy beat.
 
J-HOPE has been part of several songs of BTS and shown his musical talents. He participated in composing, writing lyrics, rapping, and producing the songs 'MIC Drop', 'MAMA', 'Blood Sweat & Tears', 'I NEED U', 'RUN', and many more.J-HOPEMeanwhile, BTS were on the cover page of Billboard magazine that instantly went out of stock when it was published.

BTS' ceaseless worldwide popularity even led Billboard to launch the group's own category on the website, which clearly illustrates support and love from its fans all around the world.

▶ [SBS Star] Groundbreaking News: BTS Gets Its Own Section on Billboard!

(Credit= SBS funE, 'BTS_twt' Twitter, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)   

(SBS Star)    
