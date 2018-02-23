[SBS Star] So Jisub's Entertaining Fan Meeting in Japan!

The most joyful, exciting, and memorable moments of So Jisub and his fans were shown from his fan meeting in Japan.On February 23, So Jisub's agency released several photos of the behind scenes and moments at the fan meeting 'AGAIN, IN JAPAN' in Kobe and Tokyo held on February 12,15, and 16.So Jisub has actively held fan meetings with his fans in Japan since 2011, and he has kept his promise to come back to see his fans this year.This fan meeting also marks So Jisub's official activity after his Asia tour 'TWENTY: The Moment' in 2017, which commemorated his 20th anniversary of acting careers.The composition of the fan meeting was marvelous. For the first part of the event, So Jisub had interview and gave various accounts of himself. For the second part, the stage was filled with diverse trendy music by rapper So Jisub.Widely known as the one with deep affection towards his fans, So Jisub naturally expressed his love of fans by releasing the making films of his pictorials 'SOJISUB In Sapporo', which is released in April.So Jisub also prepared special presents for his fans. He revealed the videos of himself making ceramic vessels.The ceramic vessels were given to one of his fans by So Jisub's random election of cards with the names of fans on this day.The fan meeting was full of various events. So Jisub, who is highly interested in hip-hop music, invited his 'soulmate' hip-hop crew SOUL DIVE and showed excellent performances.The fan meeting took two hours, but it went so quickly as if it were two minutes.So Jisub commented, "I visited Yokohama in 2006 for the promotion of the drama 'I'm Sorry, I Love You', and it's been more than 10 years since I visited Japan the first time."He continued, "I just wanted to say that I love my fans in Japan, and look forward to seeing you guys more often. That's why the name of this fan meeting is 'AGAIN, IN JAPAN'."So Jisub ended his comment with respect and love toward his fans, "I always thank you for your support and love, and this fan meeting was meaningful time for me. I will do my best as an actor."Meanwhile, So Jisub participated in the promotions of his upcoming film 'Be With You' (2018).The film is a remake of the renowned romantic Japanese movie 'Be With You' (2004), and it draws a love story of the couple with a special promise in rain.(Credit= 51K Entertainment)(SBS Star)