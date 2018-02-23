SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BoA Reveals the Heaviest Drinker out of SM Artists
[SBS Star] BoA Reveals the Heaviest Drinker out of SM Artists

작성 2018.02.23 14:51
K-pop artist BoA revealed the heaviest drinker out of her label mates.

On February 21, SBS POWER FM 'Park So-hyun's Love Game' aired an episode in which BoA joined the talk.

A while talking about the title track of her latest mini album 'ONE SHOT, TWO SHOT', the singer told a story about making alterations to the choreography to the song recently.

She said she had to replace the initial dance moves to so-called 'one shot dance', which included the dance moves that kind of look like a person drinking shots of alcohol.

The reason behind this was that many believed the song to be about drinking alcohol because of the title of the song, even though that was not the original intention.

As the talk went on, a listener asked BoA, "Who is the heaviest drinker at your management agency, SM Entertainment?"

Without hesitation, she answered, "That's definitely got to be MAX Changmin from TVXQ!. He honestly drinks a lot. MAX and KyuHyun from Super Junior are both heavy drinkers. I usually don't join them when they drink together."

When the host Park So-hyun asked who she wanted to drink with, she said, "I heard that XIUMIN from EXO enjoys drinking alcohol, so I would like to have a drink with him."

Previously, BoA herself and her celebrity friends have revealed that BoA loves drinking alcohol, and it certainly was not hard to find some proof of this statement.

On February 2 episode of 'Keyword#BoA', the singer was seen drinking eight bottles of Soju(Korean liquor) with SHINee's KEY and even managed to look sober after drinking all of them.

Furthermore, the singer posted a picture on her social media account in the past of a table lined up with bottles of Soju next to one large bottle of beer.

It is assumed that she took the picture after finishing the bottles with her friends.

Meanwhile, BoA has returned with 'ONE SHOT, TWO SHOT' on February 20 only about three weeks after 'NEGA DOLA'.

'ONE SHOT, TWO SHOT' is a deep house-based dance song and the dance emphasizes BoA's distinct brand of dance, blending athleticism and playful sexiness.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS POWER FM 'Park So-hyun's Love Game', SM C&C 'Keyword#BoA', 'boakwon' Instagram)

(SBS Star)    
