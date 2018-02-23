SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Renowned Celebrities Enjoy Watching the Olympic Games
[SBS Star] Renowned Celebrities Enjoy Watching the Olympic Games

작성 2018.02.23
Some of renowned celebrities were seen watching the short track speed skating games at Gangneung Ice Arena in Gangwon-do.

As this year's Winter Olympics heads towards the end, people are becoming more eager to watch the Olympic Games before it ends.

Since the opening ceremony on February 9, many people have visited Gangwon-do to watch the Games, not wanting to miss out the opportunity to enjoy the Winter Olympics occurring for the very first time in Korea.

Out of all the Winter Olympic Games, the short track speed skating games are the most popular among Koreans, and some well-known stars took their time to watch them.

2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics

On February 22, various short track speed skating games took place at Gangneung Ice Arena in which Korean skaters participated in, including Men's 500m Final and Women's 1,000m Final.

During the semi-final for Men's 500m, the celebrity couple actor Lee Byunghun and actress Lee Min-jung were captured watching the game in the audience.

Celebrities at the 2018 Winter Olympics
They were seen waving the Korean flag in support of the Korean skaters.

At the time, the commentator said, "I recognized them right away even though they covered up with hats and masks." amazed by their beauty even with them all bundled up with hats and masks.

Celebrities at the 2018 Winter Olympics
On the same day, actor Lee Dongwook posted pictures of himself taken before the games started on his social media account.

In the pictures, he poses in front of the ice rink and wears a pair of sunglasses in the shape of the Olympic Rings.

Celebrities at the 2018 Winter OlympicsCelebrities at the 2018 Winter Olympics
Actress Park Shin Hye also uploaded a picture of herself enjoying short track speed skating games on February 22.

Along with the picture, she wrote, "The games were so intense that my heart was beating super fast from the start until the end. I hope the skaters who fell today were not seriously injured. Korean skaters, you were all really great today. Thank you so much!"

Celebrities at the 2018 Winter Olympics
Moreover, actress Kang So-ra made a visit to Gangneung Ice Arena on February 21 in order to support the national team in Women's 3000m Relay Final.

After watching the game, she uploaded a picture of herself and wrote, "This was my first time watching the Olympics Games. So proud of all the players who fought hard until the end. Thank you for your hard work."

Celebrities at the 2018 Winter Olympics
The finale of '2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics' is scheduled to take place on February 25, and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) invited EXO and CL to perform at the closing ceremony.

▶ [SBS Star] EXO and CL to Perform at the Closing Ceremony of the Winter Olympics

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS, SBS funE, 'ssinz7' 'leedongwook_official' 'reveramess_' 'pyeongchang2018' Instagram)  

(SBS Star)    
