[SBS Star] FTISLAND to Enlist Together as a Team?
[SBS Star] FTISLAND to Enlist Together as a Team?

작성 2018.02.23 13:17 조회 재생수7
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] FTISLAND to Enlist Together as a Team?
K-pop boy band FTISLAND plans to enlist in the upcoming mandatory military service together.

On February 23, a source from the entertainment industry mentioned, "Recently, FTISLAND is planning to join the army together. Since they are a group of five, they originally intended to send two people at once."FTISLANDHe added, "But for some reason, they changed the plan. Right now, they are trying to look for a date to send all members to the army at once."

He continued, "The biggest issue for K-pop boy groups is the enlistment. Members from different teams meet and share their plans for the military."

He also noted, "Besides FTISLAND, the boy band Highlight also intends to enlist in the army together, so other K-pop boy bands are really interested in their plans."FTISLANDThe policy of soldiers accompanied by their friends is the one in which they stay at the recruit training center together and get assigned to the same division until the end of their services.

Although the limit of accompanies is two at once, the members are trying to go to the army within the closest days possible.

The reason why FTISLAND wants to enlist in the army as a team is because they want to avoid the absence of members when they are back from the military.FTISLANDUnlike other dance groups with many members, FTISLAND is more likely to have struggles due to the fact that a band needs all members to play instruments and stand on stage.

With a small number of members and focus on playing instruments for live performances, FTISLAND hopes to spend its time in the military together.

The expected date of the conscription will be some time before next year.

(Credit= 'FTISLAND' Official Website)

(SBS Star)  
