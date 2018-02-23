SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] After Years of Training, JUNGWOO Burst into Tears on His Debut Day
K-pop boy group NCT's new member JUNGWOO got emotional for finally making his debut.

On February 22, NCT's sub-unit group NCT U performed to its new track 'BOSS' on Mnet's 'M COUNTDOWN'.
NCT UFor the new members of NCT―JUNGWOO and LUCAS, it was their first-ever music show experience.

The two new members managed to professionally finish off their debut stage, with the members and fans' supportive cheers for them.
NCT UNCT UHowever, JUNGWOO was spotted shedding tears at the backstage, as if he could not realize that he finally have debuted after years of his trainee days.
NCT UOn the video clip shared on SM Entertainment's YouTube channel, JUNGWOO said, "I am so nervous and I can barely breathe. I'm not the type of person who cries often."

He continued, "I think I cried because I was being too emotional. It didn't feel so real before, but as I have debuted now, it feels so real. I will do my best."
NCT UMeanwhile, NCT U dropped its new track 'BOSS' back on February 19, as part of NCT's project of the year called 'NCT 2018'.

Through 'NCT 2018', 18 members of NCT will show off their charms with unique group formation and various genres of music.
 

(Credit= 'SMTOWN' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
