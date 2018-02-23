SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] iKON and Yang Hyun Suk's Cheerful Supper Together!
[SBS Star] iKON and Yang Hyun Suk's Cheerful Supper Together!

작성 2018.02.23 11:06 조회 재생수42
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] iKON and Yang Hyun Suks Cheerful Supper Together!
Yang Hyun Suk, the head of YG Entertainment, uploaded photos of himself with iKON enjoying the joyful moment together with luxurious dinner on his social media account.

On February 23, Yang Hyun Suk posted a photo of himself and iKON hugging together on street.iKON and YGHe commented, "The supper of 9 men." and "Celebrating the team's victory on charts for 30 days in a row.", and commemorated iKON's remarkable records as an artist.

This photo is especially significant since it confirms his promise to get iKON the greatest supper for its winning on the major music charts and broadcasts in Korea.

On February 19, Yang Hyun Suk uploaded screenshots of his messages with the members of iKON, sincerely celebrating its win from the SBS 'Inkigayo'.iKON and YGiKON and YGiKON and YGFrom the text messages with B.I, DONG HYUK, and BOBBY, Yang Hyun Suk expressed his genuine gratitude and support for the team, and made a promise to buy them meat on Thursday.

The photo uploaded in the morning of today marks that his promise for the supper has actually taken in place.

Song Yun Hyeong, one of the members of iKON, also uploaded a photo on his social media account.iKON and YGFrom the photo, the members and Yang Hyun Suk were full of smiles with cute postures.

iKON released the title track 'LOVE SCENARIO' of its new album 'Return' on January 23 and topped major music charts in Korea as soon as it was available.

Since the day of its release, the song still champions the charts for 30 days in a row, and the group's conquest on the charts breaks the record of K-pop artists within 10 years.

iKON's rapidly grown popularity seems to be unstoppable with the song, and the public is fascinated by iKON's irresistible charms.

▶ [SBS Star] VIDEO: Get ready? It's iKON on Inkigayo!

(Credit= 'fromYG' 'sssong_yh' Instagram)

(SBS Star)      
