[SBS Star] 5 Members of BIGBANG Reunited for a Farewell Party!
[SBS Star] 5 Members of BIGBANG Reunited for a Farewell Party!

작성 2018.02.23
Legendary K-pop boy group BIGBANG's all five members reunited for a farewell party before G-DRAGON and TAEYANG's military enlistment.

On February 22, TAEYANG posted photos on his social media account.
BIGBANGOne photo shows a cake with the words 'BIGBANG Forever' while the other photo captures a picture frame of BIGBANG members.
BIGBANGOn the same day, a close friend of the members also posted photos of BIGBANG's farewell party.
BIGBANGHe wrote, "I wish the members would safely fulfill their mandatory duties", indicating that this will be a very last gathering before the members' enlistment.

G-DRAGON is scheduled to enlist in the military on February 27, while TAEYANG enlists on March 12.

(Credit= '__youngbae__' 'phillip_paradise' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)  
