[SBS Star] 5 Members of BIGBANG Reunited for a Farewell Party!

Legendary K-pop boy group BIGBANG's all five members reunited for a farewell party before G-DRAGON and TAEYANG's military enlistment.On February 22, TAEYANG posted photos on his social media account.One photo shows a cake with the words 'BIGBANG Forever' while the other photo captures a picture frame of BIGBANG members.On the same day, a close friend of the members also posted photos of BIGBANG's farewell party.He wrote, "I wish the members would safely fulfill their mandatory duties", indicating that this will be a very last gathering before the members' enlistment.G-DRAGON is scheduled to enlist in the military on February 27, while TAEYANG enlists on March 12.(Credit= '__youngbae__' 'phillip_paradise' Instagram)(SBS Star)