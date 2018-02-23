[SBS Star] 5 Members of BIGBANG Reunited for a Farewell Party!

On February 22, TAEYANG posted photos on his social media account.
One photo shows a cake with the words 'BIGBANG Forever' while the other photo captures a picture frame of BIGBANG members.
On the same day, a close friend of the members also posted photos of BIGBANG's farewell party.
He wrote, "I wish the members would safely fulfill their mandatory duties", indicating that this will be a very last gathering before the members' enlistment.
G-DRAGON is scheduled to enlist in the military on February 27, while TAEYANG enlists on March 12.
(Credit= '__youngbae__' 'phillip_paradise' Instagram)
(SBS Star)