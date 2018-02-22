SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Im Siwan as a Docent of the Exhibition for the Winter Olympics!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Im Siwan as a Docent of the Exhibition for the Winter Olympics!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.02.22 17:43 조회 재생수26
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Im Siwan as a Docent of the Exhibition for the Winter Olympics!
Im Siwan from K-pop boy band ZE:A, currently serving his military duties, was spotted at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games.

On February 22, the official social media account of the Winter Games released two photos of Im Siwan.Im SiwanIm SiwanFrom the released photos, Im Siwan was giving explanations for the artworks of the exhibition.

The account of the Winter Games added, "At the Culture ICT-Pavillion of PyeongChang Olympic Plaza, the visitors may enjoy various artworks including the media artwork by Paik Nam June."

It continued, "There are special docents for better understanding of the artworks."Im SiwanBesides Im Siwan, TAECYEON from K-pop boy band 2PM also participates the event as a docent.

TAECYEON will be in charge for February 22 and 23, and Im Siwan will lead the special exhibition on February 24.Im SiwanIm Siwan was enlisted in the army on July 2017 for the mandatory national military service. He joined the army after he worked for the MBC drama 'King's Love'.

After the enlistment, it was reported that he was selected as an assistant instructor at the recruiting center based on his outstanding behaviors.

Im Siwan is expected to finish serving duties by April 2019.

(Credit= 'pyeongchang2018' Instagram, 'follow_2PM' Twitter, 'plumactors' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
2018 평창올림픽특집 8뉴스 편성안내

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호