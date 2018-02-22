[SBS Star] Im Siwan as a Docent of the Exhibition for the Winter Olympics!

Im Siwan from K-pop boy band ZE:A, currently serving his military duties, was spotted at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games.On February 22, the official social media account of the Winter Games released two photos of Im Siwan.From the released photos, Im Siwan was giving explanations for the artworks of the exhibition.The account of the Winter Games added, "At the Culture ICT-Pavillion of PyeongChang Olympic Plaza, the visitors may enjoy various artworks including the media artwork by Paik Nam June."It continued, "There are special docents for better understanding of the artworks."Besides Im Siwan, TAECYEON from K-pop boy band 2PM also participates the event as a docent.TAECYEON will be in charge for February 22 and 23, and Im Siwan will lead the special exhibition on February 24.Im Siwan was enlisted in the army on July 2017 for the mandatory national military service. He joined the army after he worked for the MBC drama 'King's Love'.After the enlistment, it was reported that he was selected as an assistant instructor at the recruiting center based on his outstanding behaviors.Im Siwan is expected to finish serving duties by April 2019.(Credit= 'pyeongchang2018' Instagram, 'follow_2PM' Twitter, 'plumactors' Facebook)(SBS Star)