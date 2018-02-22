SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: SEVENTEEN 'THANKS' Its Fans on 'Inkigayo'
K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN has returned with 'THANKS' only in three months after its song 'CLAP'.

On February 18 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', SEVENTEEN performed to 'THANKS', which is the title track of its special album 'DIRECTOR'S CUT' released on February 5.

Before going on the stage to perform, S.COUPS, VERNON, HOSHI, JUN, WOOZI, and SEUNGKWAN had a brief interview with the new hosts of 'Inkigayo'―actor Song Kang, DIA's CHAEYEON, and SEVENTEEN's MINGYU.

As MINGYU is a member of SEVENTEEN, he joined the interview as SEVENTEEN.

SEVENTEEN
When asked to explain about the new title track, the producer of the song WOOZI answered, "The title track 'THANKS' is a song dedicated to our fans just like our previous songs 'Adore U' and 'Pretty U'."

Then, CHAEYEON asked another question, "I heard that the fan chant for this song is very hard. Isn't it too difficult to call out all 13 members' names just in five seconds?"

Although VERNON said it is not that difficult to do so, the hosts could not believe him, so SEUNGKWAN said he will try.

However, SEUNGKWAN failed right after saying the third member's name, and all members of SEVENTEEN burst into laughter seeing a fellow member fail.

MINGYU responded, "I'm so embarrassed, SEUNGKWAN.", and SEUNGKWAN immediately apologized to MINGYU.
 

'THANKS' is a sentimental future bass track, and it lyrically illustrates an individual expressing gratitude to a loved one.

It is also a song that is written for fans to show gratitude for their continuous love and support.

On this day, SEVENTEEN's fans not only successfully managed to call out names of 13 members just in five seconds, but they also made slight alterations to its original fan chant as it was the members VERNON and DK's birthday.

Fans congratulated DK and VERNON's birthday by replacing the fan chant with "Happy birthday, DK and VERNON" at the beginning and end of its original version.

Watch SEVENTEEN's well-expressed sentimental performance below!
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star)   
