[SBS Star] Ji Sung Renews a Contract with His Agency

Actor Ji Sung renewed a contract with his agency.On February 22, Namoo Actors officially announced, "We will be with Ji Sung from now on too."Ji Sung signed a contract with Namoo Actors in 2010, and they have kept the relationship for around 9 years.From constant communications, their relationship has gotten stronger.One of the staffs from Namoo Actors said, "We loved every single day with Ji Sung. We have kept the relationship for such a long time, and have also consistently talked about the upcoming plans."He added, "We have the same goal, so we will be together for more years."He continued, "We will try to build the best environment for him to concentrate on his career, and we will be by his side to have the best life as an actor. We sincerely thank Ji Sung to renew a contract."He ended his comment, saying, "The intimacy emerged from the 9-year relationship has given us sincere trust."Ji Sung debuted in 1999 with the SBS drama 'KAIST'. From his debut, Ji Sung has played diverse roles with wide spectrum of acting, and is recognized as one of the best actors in Korea.In 2015, Ji Sung triggered the syndrome of 'multiple personalities' by playing various roles in the MBC drama 'Kill Me, Heal Me'.He reached an apex of his activities as an actor by winning the '2015 MBC Drama Awards'.Moreover, his acting career reaches another apex in 2017 by winning the '2017 SBS Drama Awards' from the drama 'Innocent Defendant'.As a young actor who has won the drama awards for twice within three years, Ji Sung is acknowledged as the most trustworthy actor.The relentless calls toward Ji Sung from the broadcasts and commercials also show Ji Sung's grown popularity.Although Ji Sung has not made any decisions to be in the new projects, he keeps his eyes on various scripts for another change as an actor.He finished shooting the film 'Myung-dang' in which an unrecognized aristocrat steals the best spot of the country and exposes his greed to become the wealthy.The movie is released in the late months of the year.(Credit= SBS funE, 'OfficialJiSung' Facebook, MBC 'Kill Me, Heal Me' Official Website)(SBS Star)