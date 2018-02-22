[SBS Star] Take a Closer Look of G-DRAGON's New Cafe in Jeju!

The grand opening of G-DRAGON's new cafe in Jeju is just around the corner.As previously reported, the BIGBANG's leader is opening a new cafe and a bowling alley in Jeju Island.G-DRAGON took part in designing and planning the new facilities from the beginning, inspired by the logo of his own fashion brand.The cafe will serve specialty coffee selected by G-DRAGON himself, signature hot chocolate and dessert menus.The bowling alley, 'AC.III.T', will be a place where you can enjoy bowling with drinks and snacks.G-DRAGON's new facilities are all set to welcome the customers starting from February 25.(Credit= 'BIGBANG' Facebook, Online Community, Yonhap News Agency)(SBS Star)