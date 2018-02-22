[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK and JIMIN, Wanna One Ha Sung Woon Hang Out Together

K-pop boy group BTS' members JUNGKOOK and JIMIN, and Wanna One's member Ha Sung Woon were spotted hanging out together at an escape room game venue.On February 21, the owner of one escape room game venue in Apgujeong-dong, Seoul uploaded autographs of the three top idol stars on her social media account, and said that they visited her game venue over the Lunar New Year's break.In the caption, she wrote, "The worldwide famous idol stars BTS' JUNGKOOK and JIMIN, and Wanna One's Ha Sung Woon came to my game venue once again. I'm really glad that I didn't close the game venue during the Lunar New Year's break. I'm so happy! I hope more idol stars would come hang out here." implying that it is not the first time that they visited the venue together.Below JUNGKOOK's autograph, he even left a sweet message which said, "I had a good time!♡"Among fans, it is widely spread that JIMIN and Ha Sung Woon are close friends even before Ha Sun Woon debuted as a member of Wanna One.However, BTS' fans nor Wanna One's fans had no idea that JUNGKOOK was also close to Ha Sung Woon.Now that they know, they are quickly shipping on board with the new group of friends in the K-pop world.Fans have been commenting, "I totally ship their friendship!", "What would it feel like to see the three handsome guys walking around together?", and so on.Before the Lunar New Year's break, BTS' and Wanna One's management agencies confirmed that they all had no official schedule during the Lunar New Year's break, and they were given some time off.It is assumed that the three took their time to hang out with each other before they got busy promoting their new albums.Ha Sung Woon's group Wanna One is scheduled to return with a new album on March 19, and JUNGKOOK and JIMIN's group BTS is planning on making a comeback in the first half of 2018.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'soo_holicescape' Instagram, Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE)(SBS Star)