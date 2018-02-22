SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi's Return on Screen with Impressive Kiss Scenes!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi's Return on Screen with Impressive Kiss Scenes!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.02.22 15:27 조회 재생수409
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gis Return on Screen with Impressive Kiss Scenes!
The renowned singer/actor Lee Seung Gi is back on screen with the film 'The Princess and the Matchmaker' (2018).

On February 21, Lee Seung Gi revealed the behind stories of the film during the preview of the film.
Lee Seung GiAlthough it is the second movie for Lee Seung Gi, his various experiences in acting from the dramas guarantee Lee Seung Gi's charms in the frame.

The movie 'The Princess and the Matchmaker' was taken right before Lee Seung Gi joined the army.
Lee Seung GiDespite the fact that the movie was filmed two years ago, the film successfully draws Lee Seung Gi's enthralling side as an actor with interesting storylines.

Rather than the film is behind the trend, the movie spent a lot of time in editing artistic setting with specialized music.Lee Seung Gi'The Princess and the Matchmaker' is based in the Joseon Dynasty, the pre-modern period of Korea.

Because the country suffers from severe drought, the parents of the Princess Song-hwa desperately plan for her marriage.

They call professional matchmaker Do-yoon to find out the best match of Song-hwa from the four candidates of Song-hwa's husband.Lee Seung GiLee Seung Gi plays the professional matchmaker Do-yoon, and actress Shim Eun Kyung plays Princess Song-hwa.

Although there are more than two films that base the setting of the films in the pre-modern era of Korea each year, this movie has a distinctive difference from the rest of works.

Besides focusing on the political relationships of the characters for the authority, the film highlights Korea's traditional and superstitious ways of resolving the conflict.

The film targets the female audiences in their 20s and 30s, and Lee Seung Gi gets credit for dragging his female fans.  

Hong Chang-pyo, the director of the film, said, " It is set in the pre-modern era of Korea, but the film is for young audiences. I was in search of a person who is relaxed and has great humor, and Lee Seung Gi was the one."

Lee Seung Gi noted, "I think the film has variety of genres. It is based in the early days of traditional Korea, but you can see actions, intense chasing scenes, and even romantic relationship of the characters."Lee Seung Gi, Shim Eun KyungHe also introduced his kiss scene with actress Shim Eun Kyung as the 'head-butt' of lips.

Lee Seung Gi laughed and commented, "You know, it's really hard to deliver the feelings of characters through a kiss scene. I think to accentuate the emotions of characters, we have to think from the perspective of the audiences."

He added, "For the kiss scene of this film, I would say it's like the 'head-butt' of lips like an accident. It is intense."

Lee Seung Gi also mentioned that other actors and actresses in the film inspired him to improve himself.
Lee Seung Gi, Shim Eun KyungShim Eun Kyung described Lee Seung Gi, "He is like fire. He's very passionate, and I was also inspired by him. He ignited my passion for acting, and I sincerely felt that I had to improve myself."

Lee Seung Gi has been active in various fields.

He is currently part of the SBS variety show 'Master in the House' and grabs attention from the public with his generous and witty personality.

The incessant calls for him from the commercials also confirm his unstoppable popularity even after his military service that led him to take a break for around two years.

(Credit= CJ Entertainment, SBS funE)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
2018 평창올림픽특집 8뉴스 편성안내

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호