[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi's Return on Screen with Impressive Kiss Scenes!

The renowned singer/actor Lee Seung Gi is back on screen with the film 'The Princess and the Matchmaker' (2018).On February 21, Lee Seung Gi revealed the behind stories of the film during the preview of the film.Although it is the second movie for Lee Seung Gi, his various experiences in acting from the dramas guarantee Lee Seung Gi's charms in the frame.The movie 'The Princess and the Matchmaker' was taken right before Lee Seung Gi joined the army.Despite the fact that the movie was filmed two years ago, the film successfully draws Lee Seung Gi's enthralling side as an actor with interesting storylines.Rather than the film is behind the trend, the movie spent a lot of time in editing artistic setting with specialized music.'The Princess and the Matchmaker' is based in the Joseon Dynasty, the pre-modern period of Korea.Because the country suffers from severe drought, the parents of the Princess Song-hwa desperately plan for her marriage.They call professional matchmaker Do-yoon to find out the best match of Song-hwa from the four candidates of Song-hwa's husband.Lee Seung Gi plays the professional matchmaker Do-yoon, and actress Shim Eun Kyung plays Princess Song-hwa.Although there are more than two films that base the setting of the films in the pre-modern era of Korea each year, this movie has a distinctive difference from the rest of works.Besides focusing on the political relationships of the characters for the authority, the film highlights Korea's traditional and superstitious ways of resolving the conflict.The film targets the female audiences in their 20s and 30s, and Lee Seung Gi gets credit for dragging his female fans.Hong Chang-pyo, the director of the film, said, " It is set in the pre-modern era of Korea, but the film is for young audiences. I was in search of a person who is relaxed and has great humor, and Lee Seung Gi was the one."Lee Seung Gi noted, "I think the film has variety of genres. It is based in the early days of traditional Korea, but you can see actions, intense chasing scenes, and even romantic relationship of the characters."He also introduced his kiss scene with actress Shim Eun Kyung as the 'head-butt' of lips.Lee Seung Gi laughed and commented, "You know, it's really hard to deliver the feelings of characters through a kiss scene. I think to accentuate the emotions of characters, we have to think from the perspective of the audiences."He added, "For the kiss scene of this film, I would say it's like the 'head-butt' of lips like an accident. It is intense."Lee Seung Gi also mentioned that other actors and actresses in the film inspired him to improve himself.Shim Eun Kyung described Lee Seung Gi, "He is like fire. He's very passionate, and I was also inspired by him. He ignited my passion for acting, and I sincerely felt that I had to improve myself."Lee Seung Gi has been active in various fields.He is currently part of the SBS variety show 'Master in the House' and grabs attention from the public with his generous and witty personality.The incessant calls for him from the commercials also confirm his unstoppable popularity even after his military service that led him to take a break for around two years.(Credit= CJ Entertainment, SBS funE)(SBS Star)