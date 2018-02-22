[SBS Star] Kim Soo Hyun's First Vacation Since His Enlistment

Actor Kim Soo Hyun is currently spending his first vacation since his military enlistment!On February 22, it was reported that Kim Soo Hyun has received his first vacation since enlisting in the army in October 2017.Following the report, Kim Soo Hyun's management agency Keyeast Entertainment stated that the actor is currently spending time with his friends and family.After his military enlistment on October 23 last year, Kim Soo Hyun has completed his basic military training with outstanding performance.He was selected 4th among the training soldiers with his excellence in the military, and has been assigned to the army's first division reconnaissance force.Kim Soo Hyun is expected to be discharged on July 22 of 2019.(Credit= SBS funE, Online Community)(SBS Star)