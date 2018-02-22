[SBS Star] VIDEO: fromis_9's Cute and Energetic Performance of 'To Heart'!

Newly debuted K-pop girl group fromis_9 performed the title track of its first mini album 'To.Heart', released on January 24.On February 18, SBS 'Inkigayo' aired fromis_9's lively performance of its title track 'To Heart'.The title song 'To Heart' is based on a pop genre with funky rock beat along the catchy, trendy beat.The group's rapid improvement of singing and dances highlights fromis_9's infinite potential as an artist.With the group's characteristic that it's consisted of cheerful and lively girls, fromis_9 filled the stage by posing cute facial expressions and disclosing its powerful singing techniques.Its vivid costumes with the lyrics expressing unsettled love of a shy girl further emphasizes the group's image of cute, clean, and innocent girls.Check out fromis_9's fascinating and energetic performance at 'Inkigayo'!(Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)