[SBS Star] How Much Did EXO XIUMIN Spend at the Olympics Store?
[SBS Star] How Much Did EXO XIUMIN Spend at the Olympics Store?

작성 2018.02.22 13:42
K-pop boy group EXO's member XIUMIN was spotted shopping at the official store of the Winter Olympics.

On February 21, fans caught XIUMIN shopping for official goods at the store of '2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics' located in PyeongChang, Gangwon-do.

As soon as fans saw XIUMIN at the store, they quickly took pictures and uploaded them online.

In the photos, XIUMIN happily smiles as if he is satisfied with his purchase.

Although many of his fans cluttered around him while shopping, he took his time to shop at the store without looking like he was bothered by the crowd.

His fans at the store revealed that he bought different types of stuffed 'Soohorang (the official mascot of the 2018 Winter Olympics)' dolls, including the ones wearing Hanbok (Korean traditional attire), Chimaek (Chicken&Beer) 3D refrigerator magnet, finger heart gloves, and many more.

It has been said that XIUMIN bought over 620,000 won (570 dollars) worth of official goods.

Meanwhile, XIUMIN's group EXO is preparing itself to perform at the closing ceremony of '2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics' on February 25.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'store.pyeongchang2018' Official Website, Online Community)     

(SBS Star)      
