[SBS Star] BOBBY from iKON Reveals YG's Strict Rules!

BOBBY from K-pop boy band iKON was on the MBC 'Radio Star' and talked about his agency and the rigid rules of the company.On February 21, 'Radio Star' aired an episode in which four guests were invited for the show.In the episode, the guests were Lee Gi Kwang from Highlight, comedian Park Sung Kwang, rapper San E, and BOBBY from iKON.When one of the hosts asked him about iKON's rapidly increasing popularity with its new title track 'LOVE SCENARIO', BOBBY soon talked about his gratitude towards his fans and how he is getting attention from Yang Hyun Suk, the head of his agency YG Entertainment.BOBBY commented, "The president of our agency is giving me a lot of attention. I think it's also because of my unique fashion and relaxed, chill attitude."He added, "He even chose the outfits for today. He is doing a lot of stuff for me, but sometimes, I think that's too much."BOBBY continued, "It's kind of tiring. He has to confirm everything. Just like how he chose the outfits for today, he checks my social media account."He assured, "When you think of YG Entertainment, people have this image of family and freedom, but it's not actually."BOBBY confessed, "For example, the artists of our agency cannot have driving license. And like I said, we have to report everything. One time, I wanted to go to a convenience store, but I had to ask my staffs if I were okay to go."He noted, "I am not saying that I am unsatisfied with my agency's policies, but you know. It's like you are 24 years old but still tells your dad that you are going to a convenience store."BOBBY's confession did not stop.BOBBY continued, "Being in relationship is another forbidden action. My group can't even say hi to BLACKPINK, another girl group of our agency. When I looked at pretty girls in the past, I was really active and went to ask them out, but now, I just think they are pretty and that's it."He added, "Usually, I didn't really care what others think. But since I get scolded and criticized for my behaviors, I am very careful and cautious of my actions."BOBBY also commented, "For the songs, I prefer powerful hip-hop music, but now I just think 'Oh well, it can't be released anyways'."He ended talking about his agency and the rules by saying, "I am part of iKON, so I can't say that the music of my group is not my work. But I do have interests in another genre of music that I really want to give a try."This episode was aired on February 21.(Credit= MBC 'Radio Star')(SBS Star)