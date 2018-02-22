SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BOBBY from iKON Reveals YG's Strict Rules!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BOBBY from iKON Reveals YG's Strict Rules!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.02.22 13:40 수정 2018.02.22 13:43 조회 재생수742
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BOBBY from iKON Reveals YGs Strict Rules!
BOBBY from K-pop boy band iKON was on the MBC 'Radio Star' and talked about his agency and the rigid rules of the company.

On February 21, 'Radio Star' aired an episode in which four guests were invited for the show.

In the episode, the guests were Lee Gi Kwang from Highlight, comedian Park Sung Kwang, rapper San E, and BOBBY from iKON.BOBBYWhen one of the hosts asked him about iKON's rapidly increasing popularity with its new title track 'LOVE SCENARIO', BOBBY soon talked about his gratitude towards his fans and how he is getting attention from Yang Hyun Suk, the head of his agency YG Entertainment.BOBBYBOBBY commented, "The president of our agency is giving me a lot of attention. I think it's also because of my unique fashion and relaxed, chill attitude."

He added, "He even chose the outfits for today. He is doing a lot of stuff for me, but sometimes, I think that's too much."BOBBYBOBBY continued, "It's kind of tiring. He has to confirm everything. Just like how he chose the outfits for today, he checks my social media account."

He assured, "When you think of YG Entertainment, people have this image of family and freedom, but it's not actually."BOBBYBOBBY confessed, "For example, the artists of our agency cannot have driving license. And like I said, we have to report everything. One time, I wanted to go to a convenience store, but I had to ask my staffs if I were okay to go."

He noted, "I am not saying that I am unsatisfied with my agency's policies, but you know. It's like you are 24 years old but still tells your dad that you are going to a convenience store."

BOBBY's confession did not stop.BOBBYBOBBYBOBBY continued, "Being in relationship is another forbidden action. My group can't even say hi to BLACKPINK, another girl group of our agency. When I looked at pretty girls in the past, I was really active and went to ask them out, but now, I just think they are pretty and that's it."

He added, "Usually, I didn't really care what others think. But since I get scolded and criticized for my behaviors, I am very careful and cautious of my actions."BOBBYBOBBY also commented, "For the songs, I prefer powerful hip-hop music, but now I just think 'Oh well, it can't be released anyways'."

He ended talking about his agency and the rules by saying, "I am part of iKON, so I can't say that the music of my group is not my work. But I do have interests in another genre of music that I really want to give a try."

This episode was aired on February 21.

(Credit= MBC 'Radio Star')   

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
2018 평창올림픽특집 8뉴스 편성안내

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호