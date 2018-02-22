SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Wanna One Celebrates 200th Day Anniversary!
[SBS Star] Wanna One Celebrates 200th Day Anniversary!

K-pop boy group Wanna One welcomed its 200th day on February 22 since the group's hot debut last year.

On February 22, Wanna One posted an image of all members widely smiling with 'DEBUT 200DAYS with ♥WANNABLE♥' written in the middle of the image on its official social media account.

In the caption, the group thanked its fan club 'Wannable' for the love and support.

Wanna One wrote, "Wanna One has marked 200th day since debut! Congratulations! Thank you Wannable for always supporting and being with us. Love you!"

The group was formed after the finale of the popular survival audition program 'Produce 101 Season 2', where all 11 members have participated as contestants.

The members went through a fierce competition, and were selected as members of Wanna One by votes of the viewers of the show―'The public producers'.

After Wanna One debuted on August 7 last year, its unstoppable growing popularity has broken sales records and swept all music charts, successfully imprinting itself not only on K-pop fans, but the public as well.

On February 20, Wanna One's management agency has confirmed the group's comeback on March 19.

Previously, it was reported that the group finished filming the music video for its new album.

▶ [SBS Star] Wanna One Shoots Its New Music Video Today!

All eyes are on the talented group's return and see Wanna One's 'Golden Age Begins'.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'WannaOne_twt' Twitter)      

(SBS Star)  
