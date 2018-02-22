[SBS Star] AOA Seol Hyun Spotted in Milan for the Fashion Show!

Seol Hyun from K-pop girl group AOA released photos of herself in Italy for the brand's fashion show on her social media account.On February 21, Seol Hyun uploaded photos of herself in Milan after her leave to Italy to attend the fashion show on Monday.In the photo, Seol Hyun is wearing a black cardigan patterned with lovely hearts and phrase 'blind for love' on the vivid print of t-shirt and leather skirt.Seol Hyun's fashionable outfits with her bright smile catch the eyes of the public.The other photos posted on her account revealed the time when she attended a fashion show for the FW18 collection.From the released photos, Seol Hyun is glaring at the camera and taking a firm posture that perfectly fits to her unique outfits of the brand.Her fans responded to Seol Hyun's post, saying, "You look like a doll.", "You are so pretty, unnie!", "What a bright smile that heals my heart.", and many more.Seol Hyun has been active in various fields besides her activities as an artist.Although AOA has not announced official comeback as a group, Seol Hyun has been on screen for acting and commercials.She is planning to have her comeback on screen with the upcoming blockbuster film 'Ansi Fortress' (2017) in the early months of the year.(Credit= 'sh_9513' Instagram)(SBS Star)