SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] AOA Seol Hyun Spotted in Milan for the Fashion Show!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] AOA Seol Hyun Spotted in Milan for the Fashion Show!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.02.22 10:50 조회 재생수29
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] AOA Seol Hyun Spotted in Milan for the Fashion Show!
Seol Hyun from K-pop girl group AOA released photos of herself in Italy for the brand's fashion show on her social media account.Seol HyunOn February 21, Seol Hyun uploaded photos of herself in Milan after her leave to Italy to attend the fashion show on Monday.Seol HyunIn the photo, Seol Hyun is wearing a black cardigan patterned with lovely hearts and phrase 'blind for love' on the vivid print of t-shirt and leather skirt.

Seol Hyun's fashionable outfits with her bright smile catch the eyes of the public.Seol HyunThe other photos posted on her account revealed the time when she attended a fashion show for the FW18 collection.

From the released photos, Seol Hyun is glaring at the camera and taking a firm posture that perfectly fits to her unique outfits of the brand.Seol HyunHer fans responded to Seol Hyun's post, saying, "You look like a doll.", "You are so pretty, unnie!", "What a bright smile that heals my heart.", and many more.

Seol Hyun has been active in various fields besides her activities as an artist.

Although AOA has not announced official comeback as a group, Seol Hyun has been on screen for acting and commercials.

She is planning to have her comeback on screen with the upcoming blockbuster film 'Ansi Fortress' (2017) in the early months of the year.

(Credit= 'sh_9513' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
2018 평창올림픽특집 8뉴스 편성안내

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호