[SBS Star] VIDEO: Weki Meki's Mesmerizing Comeback Showcase with 'La La La'!

An uprising K-pop girl group Weki Meki dropped its second mini album 'Lucky' with the title song 'La La La' and unveiled itself as more lively and charming group.On February 21, Weki Meki held its comeback showcase of its new album 'Lucky' at YES 24 Live Hall located in Gwangjang-dong, Seoul.Lucy, one of the members, broached the talk by saying, "We practiced so much for the show. We will try our best."Choi Yoo Jung added, "I should have done something to relax myself before I stand here. I am really nervous right now."She continued, "The dance for our title song is really intense. I was literally sweating all the time whenever we had practices. We will do our best for the performance."The showcase included from the intro song 'Lucky' to the title track 'La La La', and various side tracks such as 'Iron Boy', 'Metronome', 'Color Me', 'Butterfly', and many more.The title track 'La La La' bases on dynamic rhythm of drums and repeating hook.Since the song is a hip-hop genre with lyrics that illustrate active women going for their love interests, the audience can enjoy seeing the bold and confident attitude of the teenagers from the performance.After performing 'La La La', Kim Do Yeon commented, "We have prepared for such a long time. That's how we can show the perfect performance. The dance is also so good, that's how we could have fun during our practices."She continued, "We were so desperate to show the new performance, and by having performances on the stage here now, I think of the days we worked so hard for the stage. We will do our best."Kim Do Yeon added, "I hope people get addicted to the song. There are various songs with the same title, but I think our song resembles the melody of RAIN's LA SONG."She noted, "I wish 'La La La' is as addictive as 'LA SONG' and becomes a forbidden song before the college entrance exam."She ended her comment, saying, "We put a lot of effort to produce this album. We sincerely hope everyone enjoys listening to all tracks on the album and give support for us."The full album of 'Lucky' is released on February 21 at 6PM KST.Check out the music video of 'La La La' here!(Credit= SBS funE, 'Weki Meki' Youtube)(SBS Star)