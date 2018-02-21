SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] MAMAMOO Turns into Goddesses for Its New Album
[SBS Star] MAMAMOO Turns into Goddesses for Its New Album

K-pop girl group MAMAMOO released its second teaser image for the group's upcoming comeback in March.

On February 21, MAMAMOO―Solar, Moon Byul, Whee In, and Hwa Sa unveiled the second teaser image for the group's sixth mini album 'Yellow Flower' that is scheduled to be released on March 7 at 6PM KST.

In the photo, four members stand in front of a beautiful beach and clear blue sky with chiffon dresses on.

The members look confident as they stare deeply into the camera.

It is noteworthy since it is the first time for the girls to have the type of hair colors and styles like the ones seen on the picture.

MAMAMOO
Previously on February 20, MAMAMOO released the first teaser image, which only the members' silhouettes can be seen.

Even though it is not possible to see the face of them, their gorgeous figures make them look like goddesses.

MAMAMOO
The name of MAMAMOO's sixth mini album 'Yellow Flower' was created in a combination of the color 'yellow' that represents the member Hwa Sa, and 'flower' from one of the meanings of her name.

The group is planning to eventually release four kinds of album with different colors starting from 'Yellow Flower' on March 7, each representing a specific member. 

MAMAMOOMAMAMOO
It was recently reported that MAMAMOO filmed its new music video in New Zealand against the vast, fascinating nature.

Fans eagerly awaits the talented girl group's return with a new concept.  

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'RBW.MAMAMOO' Facebook)

(SBS Star)      
