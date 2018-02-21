SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Seo Kang-jun's Comeback with a New College Romance Drama!
작성 2018.02.21 16:17
Actor Seo Kang-jun has been confirmed as the male lead of a new webtoon-based drama.

On February 21, it was reported that Seo Kang-jun will be starring in the drama adaptation of the popular webtoon series 'Our Relationship Is' (literal translation).
Seo Kang-junHe will take the role of Han Woo-jin, an ultimate boyfriend material college student with the perfect city-boy appearance and a warm heart.
Seo Kang-junThe drama will be produced by the same production company of 'Cheese in the Trap' the drama, which was also based on a popular webtoon with the same name.

The production company stated, "We believe that Seo Kang-jun, who has developed his wide spectrum of filmography through his outstanding performances in many projects including 'Cheese in the Trap', could not be more perfect for the role of Han Woo-jin. Please look forward to Seo Kang-jun's unique interpretation of the character in the upcoming drama."
Seo Kang-jun'Our Relationship Is' is currently busy on its pre-production schedule including the casting, and is expected to hit the small screen some time in 2018.

(Credit= 'Lezhin Comics' 'fantagio' Official Website, SBS funE)

(SBS Star)   
