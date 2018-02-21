SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Gives Gifts to Students of His Past Elementary School
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Gives Gifts to Students of His Past Elementary School

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.02.21 16:17 조회 재생수141
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Gives Gifts to Students of His Past Elementary School
K-pop boy group BTS' member JIMIN has sent special presents to students of the elementary school that he attended in the past.

Earlier on February 14, it was reported that the elementary school that JIMIN attended―Hoedong Elementary School located in JIMIN's hometown, Geumjeong-gu in Busan, will be closing down at the end of this month as a result of a constant decline in the number of students.

▶ [SBS Star] All Schools BTS JIMIN Attended in the Past to Close Down Soon

BTS JIMIN
On February 20, the school held the last graduation ceremony and ended its 36-year history.

On that day, JIMIN's father attended the event and gave a speech, "I'm really sad about the school JIMIN graduated 10 years ago is about to close down."

BTS JIMIN
At the graduation ceremony, JIMIN's father handed out autographed BTS albums to all enrolled students, and fully paid for the school uniforms to students going on to middle school.

JIMIN actually has been paying for the school uniforms to graduating students since last year after it was announced that the school will be closing down in 2018.

BTS JIMIN
On February 20, BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment confirmed, "It is true that JIMIN's father gave autographed BTS albums and paid for the students' middle school uniforms for JIMIN. He was sad about the school closing down, and decided to do a good deed." 

Meanwhile, Billboard recently released covers of its magazine featuring JIMIN's group BTS, and even launched BTS' own category on its official website.

▶ [SBS Star] Groundbreaking News: BTS Gets Its Own Section on Billboard!

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'BTS_twt' Twitter) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
2018 평창올림픽특집 8뉴스 편성안내

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호