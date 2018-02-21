[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Gives Gifts to Students of His Past Elementary School

K-pop boy group BTS' member JIMIN has sent special presents to students of the elementary school that he attended in the past.Earlier on February 14, it was reported that the elementary school that JIMIN attended―Hoedong Elementary School located in JIMIN's hometown, Geumjeong-gu in Busan, will be closing down at the end of this month as a result of a constant decline in the number of students.On February 20, the school held the last graduation ceremony and ended its 36-year history.On that day, JIMIN's father attended the event and gave a speech, "I'm really sad about the school JIMIN graduated 10 years ago is about to close down."At the graduation ceremony, JIMIN's father handed out autographed BTS albums to all enrolled students, and fully paid for the school uniforms to students going on to middle school.JIMIN actually has been paying for the school uniforms to graduating students since last year after it was announced that the school will be closing down in 2018.On February 20, BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment confirmed, "It is true that JIMIN's father gave autographed BTS albums and paid for the students' middle school uniforms for JIMIN. He was sad about the school closing down, and decided to do a good deed."Meanwhile, Billboard recently released covers of its magazine featuring JIMIN's group BTS, and even launched BTS' own category on its official website.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'BTS_twt' Twitter)(SBS Star)