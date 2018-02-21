[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi Surprises IU with a Coffee Truck!

Korean singer/actor Lee Seung Gi's sweet gift to singer/actress IU has been garnering people's attention.Recently, the photos of a coffee truck that Lee Seung Gi sent to IU's drama set has been spreading online.IU is currently in the process of shooting for her new drama 'My Mister'.Lee Seung Gi thoughtfully sent a coffee truck filled with free coffee and churros to the drama set, to show his support for IU.He wrote on the sign, "To Ji-eun(IU's name) and the 'My Mister' casts and staffs. Please enjoy the food and cheer up! From Lee Seung Gi." and "I'm rooting for Ji-eun and 'My Mister' team."Lee Seung Gi and IU first met each other in 2009 on the set of variety show 'Strong Heart', and are known to have become close friends ever since.Lee Seung Gi even made a cameo appearance on IU's 2015 drama 'Producer'.Meanwhile, IU's new drama 'My Mister' is scheduled to air its first episode on March 21.(Credit= SBS funE, Online Community)(SBS Star)