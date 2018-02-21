SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi Surprises IU with a Coffee Truck!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi Surprises IU with a Coffee Truck!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.02.21 14:32 조회 재생수1,817
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi Surprises IU with a Coffee Truck!
Korean singer/actor Lee Seung Gi's sweet gift to singer/actress IU has been garnering people's attention.
Lee Seung Gi, IURecently, the photos of a coffee truck that Lee Seung Gi sent to IU's drama set has been spreading online.

IU is currently in the process of shooting for her new drama 'My Mister'.

▶ [SBS Star] IU's New Drama 'My Mister' Releases Photos!
Lee Seung Gi, IULee Seung Gi thoughtfully sent a coffee truck filled with free coffee and churros to the drama set, to show his support for IU.

He wrote on the sign, "To Ji-eun(IU's name) and the 'My Mister' casts and staffs. Please enjoy the food and cheer up! From Lee Seung Gi." and "I'm rooting for Ji-eun and 'My Mister' team."
Lee Seung Gi, IULee Seung Gi and IU first met each other in 2009 on the set of variety show 'Strong Heart', and are known to have become close friends ever since.

Lee Seung Gi even made a cameo appearance on IU's 2015 drama 'Producer'.

Meanwhile, IU's new drama 'My Mister' is scheduled to air its first episode on March 21.

(Credit= SBS funE, Online Community)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
2018 평창올림픽특집 8뉴스 편성안내

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호