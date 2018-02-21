SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] A Famous K-pop Fansite Master Debuts and Meets Her Bias
Without a doubt, all K-pop fans have at least once dreamed of meeting their ultimate bias at some point in their lives.

There is a member of a girl group who made her dream come true.

An emerging K-pop girl group MOMOLAND's member Jane is the one.

MOMOLAND Jane
Jane debuted as a member of MOMOLAND in November 2016, but she was a fansite master for a popular boy group INFINITE before her debut.  

Although the singer closed her fansite after becoming a trainee, fans were able to discover some pictures she had taken in the past as a fansite master.

They found out that she used to actively run a fansite for INFINITE's members L and SUNG KYU.

MOMOLAND JaneMOMOLAND JaneMOMOLAND Jane
Recently, she was spotted standing right next to her bias members of INFINITE during Mnet's music show 'M COUNTDOWN'.

This was when her group MOMOLAND was nominated for the first place on January 11.

Before the announcement, Jane stood nervously next to her bias SUNG KYU, who was a special host of 'M COUNTDOWN' at the time.

MOMOLAND won the first place on that day, and she received the trophy from WOO HYUN―another member of INFINITE.

MOMOLAND JaneMOMOLAND Jane
On the following week's Mnet 'M COUNTDOWN' on January 18, she stood beside L when INFINITE was announced as the first on the music chart.

As the singer was cheering for members of INFINITE, her bias L suddenly turned around and thanked her and other members of MOMOLAND.

MOMOLAND JaneMOMOLAND Jane
Since the news started going around, Jane has become the envy of K-pop fans all over the world.

The singer proudly named herself onto the list of one of the most successful fans.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'M2' YouTube, Online Community)

(SBS Star)       
