[SBS Star] Kim Yoo Jung Shares Her Skin Care & Beauty Tips

Actress Kim Yoo Jung boasted her innocent beauty in her recent pictorial.On February 21, a fashion magazine 'InStyle' unveiled its new beauty pictorial and interview with Kim Yoo Jung for the March issue.As she is turning 20 this year, Kim Yoo Jung revealed the things that have changed in her life.Kim Yoo Jung said, "A lot of people ask me how I am feeling different since I am an adult now. I think there's no big change for me even after I have turned 20 years old. Not like others around my age, for me it's always the same. Preparing for projects, and practicing my acting and so on."However, the actress confessed that her interest in self makeup and skin care is getting bigger and bigger.She said that she used to only apply toners on her skin, but now she applies various facial masks to maintain her flawless skin.Kim Yoo Jung continued, "I really didn't know about my skin, but as I learn more about it, I got interested in beauty. I'm into self skin care and self makeup these days."When it comes to maintaining her fit body line, she explained, "While shooting, I try to eat a lot of salad with cabbage and squash. I am trying to take more nourishment in my daily life, and I go jogging from time to time to relieve my stress."(Credit= InStyle/SBS funE)(SBS Star)