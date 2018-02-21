SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] IU's New Drama 'My Mister' Releases Photos!
[SBS Star] IU's New Drama 'My Mister' Releases Photos!

IU's upcoming drama 'My Mister' (literal translation) released photos of the shooting.

On February 21, tvN released two photos of IU while she was actively shooting for the drama.IUFrom the photos, IU is in a dark outfit without any smiles, and she looks very different from the times she works as a friendly and bright artist.

'My Mister' is a drama in which three middle-aged men living from the burden of life meets a girl with experiences full of obstacles.

IU will play the main female figure in the drama named Lee Ji An.

With the setting that the character has lived in a depressing reality, IU appears as a cold and wild woman.IUFrom another unveiled photo, IU is sitting in front of the desk. Although she is inside the building, she is wearing giant sunglasses in the cryptic atmosphere.

Her plain dark clothes along the numb facial expression clearly deliver the key aspects of the character.

IU's change into a cold figure highly contrasts to the lively, active, and cute characters she has played in the previous days.IUThe staffs of the drama hinted, "For this drama, IU is the one who has extraordinarily changed into the completely new person. She perfectly fits the role. Please support her and our drama."

'My Mister' plans to air its first episode on March 21.

(Credit= tvN 'My Mister'/SBS funE)

(SBS Star)       
