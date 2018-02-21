[SBS Star] IRENE and SEULGI with the Olympic Sunglasses!

As the country is full of joy from the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games, the photo of IRENE and SEULGI from Red Velvet with the Olympic sunglasses catches our eyes.On February 20, the official social media account of the Winter Games announced the upcoming performance of Red Velvet by uploading photos of IRENE and SEULGI commemorating the Winter Games with the Olympic Rings sunglasses.On this day, Red Velvet performed on the stage in PyeongChang to celebrate the winners of the games.The released photos from the social media account was the ones posted on the official account of Red Velvet last year to celebrate the launch of the Winter Games in Korea.In the photos, IRENE and SEULGI are wearing the Olympic sunglasses, and staring at the camera with charismatic and cool facial expressions.Although the sunglasses covered half of their face, their marvelous beauty could not be hidden.The flawless skin of the two also naturally harmonizes with the bright, vivid colors of the sunglasses.Meanwhile, Red Velvet topped the major music charts in Korea with its new song 'Bad Boy', released on January 29.The trendy and catchy rhythm of the song with the groovy dance and refined, classy outfits perfectly revealed another aspect of the group and garnered attention from the public.(Credit= 'redvelvet.smtown' Instagram)(SBS Star)