[SBS Star] The 'BAE' K-pop Artists with A 3-Year Age Gap!

The piece introduced K-pop celebrities who have exceptionally astonishing beauty with the last name 'Bae' and three years age gap.
Who are those charming artists? Let's take a look! 1. IRENE from Red Velvet
Full name: Bae Joo-hyun
Born: March 29, 19912. Suzy
Full name: Bae Suzy
Born: October 10, 19943. Binnie from OH MY GIRL
Full name: Bae Yoo-bin
Born: September 9, 19974. Bae Jin Young from Wanna One
Full name: Bae Jin Young
Born: May 10, 2000
(Credit= Online Community, 'wm_ohmygirl' 'redvelvet.smtown' 'skuukzky' 'wannaone.official' Instagram, 'RedVelvet' 'WannaOne.official' Facebook)
(SBS Star)