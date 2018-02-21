SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Wanna One Park Woo Jin's Fans to Make Donation to Child Leukemia Patients
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Wanna One Park Woo Jin's Fans to Make Donation to Child Leukemia Patients

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.02.21 10:45 조회 재생수42
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Wanna One Park Woo Jins Fans to Make Donation to Child Leukemia Patients
Upon his high school graduation, K-pop boy group Wanna One's member Park Woo Jin's fans congratulated the idol in a meaningful way.
Wanna One Park Woo JinOn February 20, it was reported that Park Woo Jin's fan club 'JJACKPOT' recently made a donation to Korea Childhood Leukemia Foundation.

As the organization is dedicated to help child leukemia patients, the donation will fully be delivered to the children's family.
Wanna One Park Woo JinOn the donation certificate, the fans wrote, "We hope that Park Woo Jin's twinkle can become a dazzling light, so that your future can also shine brightly. We will always cheer for you."

The fan club commented, "We are more than happy to be able to give a small love and support to children who are fighting cancer even at this moment, in commemoration of Park Woo Jin's special day."
Wanna One Park Woo JinPark Woo Jin graduated from Korea Art School on February 8.

Meanwhile, Wanna One is scheduled to make its much-anticipated comeback on March 19 with a new album.

(Credit= 'WannaOne.official' Facebook, Online Community)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
2018 평창올림픽특집 8뉴스 편성안내

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호