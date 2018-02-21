[SBS Star] Wanna One Park Woo Jin's Fans to Make Donation to Child Leukemia Patients

Upon his high school graduation, K-pop boy group Wanna One's member Park Woo Jin's fans congratulated the idol in a meaningful way.On February 20, it was reported that Park Woo Jin's fan club 'JJACKPOT' recently made a donation to Korea Childhood Leukemia Foundation.As the organization is dedicated to help child leukemia patients, the donation will fully be delivered to the children's family.On the donation certificate, the fans wrote, "We hope that Park Woo Jin's twinkle can become a dazzling light, so that your future can also shine brightly. We will always cheer for you."The fan club commented, "We are more than happy to be able to give a small love and support to children who are fighting cancer even at this moment, in commemoration of Park Woo Jin's special day."Park Woo Jin graduated from Korea Art School on February 8.Meanwhile, Wanna One is scheduled to make its much-anticipated comeback on March 19 with a new album.(Credit= 'WannaOne.official' Facebook, Online Community)(SBS Star)